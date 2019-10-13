AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|7
|Providence
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|8
|Hershey
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|9
|WB/Scranton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Bridgeport
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|15
|Springfield
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|3
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10
|7
|Utica
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Binghamton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|Belleville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Laval
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|5
|Iowa
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|11
|Texas
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|12
|Manitoba
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Rockford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|7
|Ontario
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Tucson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|Bakersfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Colorado
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|San Diego
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Friday’s Games
Iowa 5, Texas 4, SO
San Antonio 3, Chicago 0
Toronto 3, Manitoba 2
Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT
San Jose 5, San Diego 1
|Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Manitoba 0
Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 1
Belleville 5, Binghamton 4, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 2
Milwaukee 4, Laval 2
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
Providence 3, Rochester 2
Utica 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Hartford 3, Springfield 1
Chicago 2, San Antonio 1, SO
Texas 2, Iowa 1, SO
Stockton 5, San Diego 3
Tucson 8, Ontario 2
|Sunday’s Games
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hershey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.