2 killed in Columbus collisions

State
Associated Press0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two people have been killed and two seriously injured in collisions in a Columbus intersection.

Police in central Ohio say the driver of a Toyota Camry and a female passenger were dead at the scene, while another female passenger had life-threatening injuries after the crash late Saturday.

The driver of an Audi A6 and a 17-year-old male passenger escaped serious injury, but another 17-year-old male passenger was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say after the initial collision with the Camry, the Audi hit a Toyota Tacoma that was the stopped and unoccupied. Police says passers-by helped the Audi’s occupants out before it caught fire.

The Audi’s driver was identified as 18-year-old Kobie Stillwell. The Camry’s driver, a woman, hasn’t been identified.

Police are investigating.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Wildlife rehabilitation center outgrowing its current home

Associated Press

Cincinnati civil rights icon to be honored with statue

Associated Press

Ohio inspection committee finds no problems at 5 prisons

Associated Press