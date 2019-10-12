US defender Miles Robinson hurt, will miss Canada game

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Miles Robinson will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada on Tuesday night because of a strained left hamstring.

Robinson did not play in Friday’s 7-0 win over Cuba, then got hurt in a post-match training session.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said the 22-year-old Atlanta United defender returned to his club Saturday to be evaluated.

After winning their opening match, the Americans play at Toronto on Tuesday.

___

Associated Press

