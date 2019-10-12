Sagle Auto Electric Holds Open House at New Location

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A long-standing business is celebrating it’s move to a new location. Sagle Auto Electric held an open house today at their new facility, located on Hall Road in Zanesville.

Owner Rex Cottrell says the new facility will allow the business to better serve the community.

“We moved into our new location here a month ago. We just wanted to give back to the community, to our customers; that we moved to our new location. We were at one place for thirty years, so with our new building–very nice location.”

Cottrell began his career at Sagle Auto Electric as an employee in 2000; eventually purchasing the business.

“It feels great. Especially, I’ve got to thank the family and the friends, and the loyal customers. If it weren’t for that, it wouldn’t happen. It’s great; its a great feeling.”

The new location features more heavy equipment parts, increased battery sales, and additional lines. Today’s open house served as an opportunity for the community to view the facility, enjoy food, and participate in a 50/50 drawing and promotional sales.