Remains in burned garage ID’d as man missing for months

State
Associated Press1

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A coroner’s office says human remains found last month in an Ohio garage that had been torched in a suspicious fire were those of a missing man.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says bones found in the Dayton garage have led to the identification of 40-year-old Kwasi Casey.

Family and friends of the Dayton man previously told reporters they hadn’t seen Casey since July. Investigators haven’t determined a cause and manner of death.

The remains were found in late September. A police report indicated a bloody carpet, a bullet casing and a latex glove also were found at the garage.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

GOP House leader still concerned about Ohio gun proposals

Associated Press

Man accused of driving into hospital, killing man indicted

Associated Press

Ohio man found guilty of killing girlfriend’s teen children

Associated Press