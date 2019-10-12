Remains in burned garage ID’d as man missing for months

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A coroner’s office says human remains found last month in an Ohio garage that had been torched in a suspicious fire were those of a missing man.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says bones found in the Dayton garage have led to the identification of 40-year-old Kwasi Casey.

Family and friends of the Dayton man previously told reporters they hadn’t seen Casey since July. Investigators haven’t determined a cause and manner of death.

The remains were found in late September. A police report indicated a bloody carpet, a bullet casing and a latex glove also were found at the garage.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com