Pastor, Trump ally Robert Jeffress to give Talladega prayer

Sports
Associated Press

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress has been selected by Talladega Superspeedway to give Sunday’s pre-race invocation and wave the green flag.

Jeffress has warned of a “civil war-like fracture” if President Donald Trump is impeached.

NASCAR has a tricky relationship with Trump after former chairman Brian France recruited several drivers to attend a 2016 rally, where France endorsed Trump’s candidacy. Trump seized it as an endorsement from all of NASCAR. France later tried to stress this was strictly his opinion.

The invocation is a staple before every NASCAR national series event, although some do avoid overt religion and politics.

Associated Press

