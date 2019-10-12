Man accused of driving into hospital, killing man indicted

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say deliberately drove into an Ohio hospital entrance killing one person has been indicted on aggravated murder charges.

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette reports Raymond Leiendecker, of Baltimore, Ohio, also was indicted on murder and vandalism charges Thursday.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has said Leiendecker had undergone a psychological evaluation at the hospital Sept. 13 before driving a pickup truck into the emergency department entrance at Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester.

Sixty-one-year-old Scott Davis, a longtime hospital employee, died while a 58-year-old woman was injured.

Sheriff Dave Phalen said Leiendecker was upset about the evaluation and there’s no indication Leiendecker applied the brakes before crashing into the hospital.

A message seeking comment was left with Leiendecker’s attorney.

Associated Press

