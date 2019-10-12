PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 51, Harry S. Truman 27

Albert Gallatin 49, Hampshire, W.Va. 0

Aliquippa 29, South Park 0

Annville-Cleona 45, Donegal 35

Avonworth 35, East Allegheny 7

Bald Eagle Area 36, Clearfield 28

Baldwin 31, Bethel Park 28, 2OT

Beaver Falls 34, Waynesburg Central 14

Belle Vernon 40, West Mifflin 7

Bellefonte 54, Central Martinsburg 7

Bellwood-Antis 45, Mount Union 7

Benjamin Franklin 33, South Philadelphia 26

Berks Catholic 51, Schuylkill Valley 10

Berlin-Brothersvalley def. Conemaugh Valley, forfeit

Bermudian Springs 48, York County Tech 8

Berwick 42, Crestwood 7

Bethlehem Freedom 63, Emmaus 28

Blackhawk 42, Indiana 14

Blairsville 22, Homer-Center 21

Bloomsburg 42, Hughesville 6

Brentwood 25, Carlynton 0

Bristol 12, Jenkintown 7

Brockway 48, Punxsutawney 20

Brookville 33, Kane Area 14

Burgettstown 44, Mohawk 0

Burrell 36, Freeport 35, OT

California 67, Bentworth 34

Cambria Heights 42, Central Cambria 14

Cambridge Springs 14, Cochranton 12

Camp Hill 28, Boiling Springs 19

Canon-McMillan 49, Norwin 14

Carbondale 2, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Carmichaels 27, Union Area 18

Cedar Cliff 31, Mechanicsburg 24

Central Bucks West 27, North Penn 26

Central Dauphin 34, State College 13

Central Dauphin East 36, Carlisle 7

Central Valley 63, Hopewell 28

Central York 57, Northeastern 7

Chartiers-Houston 40, Avella 0

Cheltenham 54, Hatboro-Horsham 14

Chestnut Ridge 21, Bishop McCort 14, OT

Clairton 49, West Greene 7

Clarion 56, Bradford 6

Coatesville 41, Bishop Shanahan 17

Cocalico 54, Garden Spot 13

Columbia 52, Octorara 49

Conestoga 33, Springfield Delco 14

Conneaut, Ohio 31, Northwestern 0

Conrad Weiser 47, Reading 15

Cornell 33, Laurel 21

Cumberland Valley 59, Altoona 14

Dallas 37, Valley View 7

Dallastown Area 29, Spring Grove 20

Daniel Boone 42, Muhlenberg 19

Delaware Valley 53, Williamsport 0

Delone 44, Fairfield 13

Derry 42, Yough 6

Downingtown East 35, West Chester Henderson 7

Downingtown West 50, West Chester East 27

ELCO 48, Pequea Valley 0

East Stroudsburg South 49, Allentown Dieruff 0

Elizabeth Forward 24, Mount Pleasant 0

Elizabethtown 37, Penn Manor 6

Elwood City Riverside 49, Ellwood City 28

Ephrata 24, Lebanon 22

Erie McDowell 42, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 0

Exeter 45, Twin Valley 7

Fairview 14, Titusville 0

Farrell 51, Reynolds 0

Fleetwood 24, Hamburg 8

Fox Chapel 30, Mars 28

Franklin Regional 35, Connellsville 7

Frazier 42, Brownsville 21

Garnet Valley 42, Upper Darby 41

General McLane 35, Franklin 17

Governor Mifflin 49, Lower Dauphin 13

Greater Latrobe 28, Plum 20

Greensburg Salem 37, Ringgold 0

Greenville 20, Lakeview 0

Grove City 46, Conneaut Area 14

Harbor Creek 54, North East 19

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Hershey 10

Hempfield 46, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Hickory 42, Slippery Rock 21

High School of the Future 50, Mastbaum 0

Hollidaysburg 41, Tyrone 13

Honesdale 62, Montrose 19

Huntingdon 56, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Imhotep Charter 28, Martin Luther King 12

Iroquois 40, Seneca 13

Jeannette 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 14

Jersey Shore 47, Lewisburg 21

Juniata 49, Halifax 7

Juniata Valley 44, Moshannon Valley 21

Kennard-Dale 42, West York 14

Kennett 35, Avon Grove 10

Keystone 52, Smethport 24

Keystone Oaks 42, Deer Lakes 14

La Salle 49, Archbishop Ryan 0

Lackawanna Trail 35, Hanover Area 0

Lake-Lehman 35, Mid Valley 0

Lakeland 33, Nanticoke Area 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Solanco 14

Lancaster Catholic 63, Northern Lebanon 0

Leechburg 31, Imani Christian Academy 6

Ligonier Valley 42, Northern Cambria 7

Littlestown 20, Biglerville 12

Loyalsock 53, Milton 14

Mahanoy Area 46, Panther Valley 13

Manheim Township 62, Cedar Crest 0

Maplewood 52, Eisenhower 21

Marian Catholic 9, Shenandoah Valley 8

Marion Center 47, Penns Manor 13

Marple Newtown 35, Penncrest 8

Massillon Washington, Ohio 48, Gateway 12

McGuffey 28, Charleroi 14

McKeesport 46, Kiski Area 0

Meadville 62, Dubois 21

Mercyhurst Prep 62, Girard 21

Methacton 21, Norristown 12

Midd-West 34, Athens 32

Middletown 33, Camp Hill Trinity 9

Mifflin County 37, Dover 21

Monessen 24, Mapletown 8

Montour 54, Ambridge 7

Montoursville 38, Mifflinburg 0

Moon 20, Upper St. Clair 6

Mount Carmel 59, South Williamsport 0

Nazareth Area 56, Whitehall 21

Neshaminy 34, Bensalem 13

Neshannock 49, Freedom Area 21

Neumann-Goretti 46, Cardinal O’Hara 0

New Castle 34, Knoch 7

New Hope-Solebury 24, Kensington 22

New Oxford 27, Red Lion 0

Newport 38, Tri-Valley 21

North Allegheny 62, Hempfield Area 35

North Hills 42, Armstrong 0

North Pocono 33, Tunkhannock 25

North Schuylkill 39, Blue Mountain 7

North Star 40, Conemaugh Township 24

Northampton 55, Allentown Allen 14

Northern Bedford 35, Claysburg-Kimmel 6

Northern Lehigh 34, Palisades 21

Northwest Area 51, Wyalusing 34

Northwestern Lehigh 36, Saucon Valley 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 42, Catasauqua 0

Oil City 41, Fort Leboeuf 13

Old Forge 33, Riverside 26

Olney Charter 42, West Philadelphia 0

Otto-Eldred 38, Curwensville 22

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Oxford 44, Great Valley 13

Palmerton 38, Wilson 35

Palumbo 70, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Parkland 49, Stroudsburg 0

Penn Hills 43, Shaler 14

Penn Wood 48, Interboro 15

Penn-Trafford 55, Trinity 14

Penns Valley 55, Bishop Carroll 12

Pennsbury 21, Council Rock South 7

Perkiomen Valley 48, Boyertown 6

Peters Township 43, Chartiers Valley 14

Philadelphia Northeast 41, Philadelphia Central 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, Father Judge 14

Phoenixville 40, Upper Perkiomen 14

Pine Grove 14, Line Mountain 6

Pine-Richland 41, Mount Lebanon 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Uniontown 14

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Quakertown 19

Pocono Mountain West 42, Pleasant Valley 7

Portage Area 16, Meyersdale 7

Pottsgrove 14, Upper Merion 0

Pottsville 32, Jim Thorpe 26

Pottsville Nativity 22, Bucktail 14

Quaker Valley 30, Beaver Area 20

Richland 42, Bedford 13

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 19, Karns City 13

Rochester 50, Northgate 16

Salisbury 46, Bangor 14

Saltsburg 21, West Shamokin 7

Sayre Area 55, Cowanesque Valley 28

Schuylkill Haven 72, Minersville 8

Scranton 21, Hazleton Area 15, OT

Selinsgrove 38, Central Mountain 21

Serra Catholic 21, South Allegheny 17

Seton-LaSalle 35, South Side 21

Shamokin 28, Danville 21

Shenango 42, Southmoreland 26

Shikellamy 35, Holy Redeemer 7

Shippensburg 27, Northern York 21

Somerset 40, Penn Cambria 7

Souderton 41, Council Rock North 0

South Fayette 21, Highlands 18

Southern Columbia 42, Wyoming Area 0

Southern Huntingdon 40, Everett 14

Springdale 33, Riverview 0

Springfield Montco 55, Morrisville 20

St. Joseph’s Prep 42, Archbishop Wood 21

St. Marys 47, Moniteau 11

Steel Valley 20, Apollo-Ridge 14

Steelton-Highspire 58, East Pennsboro 28

Sto-Rox 68, Bishop Canevin 0

Strath Haven 49, Harriton 0

Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 27, Upper Moreland 23

Susquehanna Township 35, Red Land 14

Susquehannock 42, Eastern York 20

Susquenita def. Millersburg, forfeit

Tamaqua 54, Lehighton 6

Thomas Jefferson 54, Laurel Highlands 0

Towanda 35, North Penn-Mansfield 32

Troy 46, Montgomery 3

Tussey Mountain 26, Glendale 23

Union City 41, Saegertown 6

Union/AC Valley(FB) 52, Cameron County 0

Upper Dauphin 60, Williams Valley 30

Upper Dublin 28, Wissahickon 19

Warren 47, Corry 28

Warrior Run 14, Central Columbia 10

Washington 56, Bethlehem Center 14

Waynesboro 34, Greencastle Antrim 0

Wellsboro 40, Canton 6

West Allegheny 42, Hampton 7

West Branch 37, Williamsburg 8

West Chester Rustin 28, Unionville 7

West Lawn Wilson 14, Warwick 7

West Middlesex 35, Mercer 0

West Perry 35, Big Spring 7

Western Wayne 56, West Scranton 13

Westinghouse 47, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Wallenpaupack 24

William Tennent 29, Pennridge 22

Wilmington 37, Sharpsville 0

Windber 20, Blacklick Valley 12

Woodland Hills 36, Seneca Valley 7

Wyoming Valley West 21, Abington Heights 13

York 28, South Western 17

York Catholic 24, Hanover 0

York Suburban 30, Gettysburg 19

