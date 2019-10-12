Crooksville Fire Department Hosts Open House

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio – The public was given a glimpse into the world of firefighting, as an area fire department opened it’s doors. The Crooksville Fire Department held an open house today; complete with a facility tour.

Firefighter Seth Marolt says the event is held in the spirit of transparency and education.

“It could be used for transparency; they can come out and see where some of their tax money is going; how we’re putting it to use, where these grants are going. Also, what kid doesn’t like looking at big, red trucks?–Let’s be quite honest here. So, it’s a good chance to bring your grandkids out; your daughters and sons. They can come look at the trucks; we’ll show them our firefighting equipment and kind of show them how we do our job. And also teach them about fire safety and fire prevention.”

In addition to viewing equipment, visitors were also shown new safety devices purchased through recent grant dollars.

“We just received a grant and what that grant is–it’s allowed us to get new air packs; we call them RIT Packs, Rapid Intervention Team Packs–and these are a lot lighter than our old packs, they’re a little bit higher pressure; but they’re a lot smaller so it helps us maneuver around the structure easier. These packs are a lot more advanced; they’re incorporated with a pack tracking device.”

Coloring books, fire safety information, and snacks were provided to all who attended the open house. The Crooksville Fire Department also maintains a paid EMS unit.