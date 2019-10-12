AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 1 Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6 Bridgeport 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11 Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7 Charlotte 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 11 Springfield 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7 Hershey 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Rochester 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3 Cleveland 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 5 Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Binghamton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6 Laval 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Antonio 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3 Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 8 Milwaukee 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9 Manitoba 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 8 Texas 3 0 2 0 1 1 7 12 Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 11 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 2 Stockton 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 4 Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 San Jose 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Colorado 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9 San Diego 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 7

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 2, Belleville 1

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 2, Cleveland 1

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 2, Springfield 1

Iowa 5, Texas 4, SO

San Antonio 3, Chicago 0

Toronto 3, Manitoba 2

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.