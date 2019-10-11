Woman accused of killing Ohio highway worker gets $1M bond

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of driving through an interstate construction zone outside Cleveland and killing one highway worker and seriously injuring another has been ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Thirty-one-year-old Sabra Tolliver, of Lakewood, pleaded not guilty Friday in Berea Municipal Court.

She’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

Authorities say Tolliver killed 61-year-old Rafael Solis on Interstate 71 in Brook Park late Wednesday and injured Brandon Hruska. WOIO-TV reports he suffered a broken arm, leg and eye socket.

The men worked for the Cleveland-based company Trafftech.

Authorities say Tolliver exited the interstate after striking the workers and that she and her boyfriend were confronted by a worker who had followed Tolliver’s car.

A message seeking comment was left with Tolliver’s attorney.

