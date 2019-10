PREP FOOTBALL=

Chicago Ag Science 33, Chicago (Goode) 6

Chicago King 20, Lake View 7

Chicago Phoenix Academy 32, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 6

Dyett 38, DuSable 0

Mather 22, North Lawndale 8

Prosser 13, Chicago Washington 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/