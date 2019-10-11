Police detain up to 20 fans ahead of Czech-England qualifier

PRAGUE (AP) — Police have detained up to 20 soccer fans before the 2020 European Championship qualifier between host Czech Republic and England in the Czech capital on Friday.

Police spokesman Jan Danek says the fans of both teams are among those detained after police intervened following incidents in two bars in Prague.

Danek says Czech and English fans attacked each other in one bar, while fans were throwing glasses and attacked police in the other.

More details were not immediately available.

More than 3,000 England fans were expected to travel to Prague for the game at the Slavia Prague stadium.

