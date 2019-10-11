Pet of the Week has Special Needs and a Kind Heart

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Animal Shelter Society has countless dogs, cats, and rabbits–all waiting to go to their “forever homes”. This week, we introduce you to Josie, an eight year old dog with special needs.

Stephanie Hill, with the Animal Shelter Society, says that Josie would make a great pet, despite her new challenges.

“She recently had both of her eyes removed. She had some cataracts and some other issues going on; and so actually its been really good for her. Shes’s not in pain anymore and she’s doing really well. She’s learning to get around with smell and with her sound; those senses are definitely heightened for her, and she’s doing really well getting used to her new life.”

Meanwhile, preparations are in motion for the annual Paws-N-Claws Fall Auction to be held tomorrow at Ohio University Zanesville.

“We have a few tickets left so, those are 25 dollars so stop out to the shelter tomorrow and pick up tickets. No guarantee there will be any left at the door so maybe stop ahead of time. We’ve got some really cool items; some sports memorabilia, some art, some really nice stuff that will be going up for auction. And everything that we raise tomorrow night will come right here to help dogs just like Josie.”

Due to her special needs, Josie will do well in a home with another dog. The total cost to adopt Josie is fifteen dollars, plus the cost of tags.