New Exhibition Opens at Zanesville Museum of Art

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As art and culture continue to flourish, a local museum unveils a major exhibition. The Zanesvile Museum of Art is now home to “An American in Venice”; based upon the work and legacy of James McNeill Whistler.

Laine Snyder, Director of the Zanesville Museum of Art, says the work of Whistler is well-known and unique.

“So, Whistler was a really innovative printmaker and he went to Venice in about 1878, 1879, 1880 and he created a number of works inspired by the city of Venice. And unlike many artists, he actually showed what he considered minor Venice; or the Venice of the Venetians. Which is really about the everyday lives of these Venetian artists.”

The traveling exhibition also features the work of other artists, who were inspired by Whistler.

“This exhibition is a rare opportunity to see one of America’s finest masters here at this museum. So, I encourage everyone to come on out; enjoy Whistler in Venice and we love this ex too. It’s been just a labor of love in the process.”

The new exhibition on display comes from the Syracuse University Art Collection. It opens to the public locally on Thursday, October 24 at the Zanesville Museum of Art.