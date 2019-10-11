MLS Playoff Glance

|Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 19
|Eastern Conference
New England at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
D.C. at Toronto, 6 p.m.
|Western Conference
Dallas at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 20
|Eastern Conference
New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
|Western Conference
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto-D.C. winner at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 24
Philadelphia-New York Red Bulls winner vs. Atlanta-New England winner at higher-seeded team, 7:30 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Salt Lake-Portland winner vs. Seattle-Dallas winner at higher-seeded team, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota-LA Galaxy winner at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference Championships
|Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA
|Wednesday, Oct. 30
Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA
|Time EST
|MLS Cup
|Sunday, Nov. 10
Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.
