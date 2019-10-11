PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Gallatin 49, Hampshire, W.Va. 0
Annville-Cleona 45, Donegal 35
Berlin-Brothersvalley def. Conemaugh Valley, forfeit
Bermudian Springs 48, York County Tech 8
Downingtown East 35, West Chester Henderson 7
Farrell 51, Reynolds 0
Kennard-Dale 42, West York 14
La Salle 49, Archbishop Ryan 0
Loyalsock 53, Milton 14
Mahanoy Area 46, Panther Valley 13
Marian Catholic 9, Shenandoah Valley 8
Montour 54, Ambridge 7
Montoursville 38, Mifflinburg 0
Northwestern Lehigh 36, Saucon Valley 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 42, Catasauqua 0
Olney Charter 42, West Philadelphia 0
Palumbo 70, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Philadelphia Northeast 41, Philadelphia Central 0
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, Father Judge 14
Scranton Holy Cross 29, Carbondale 0
Shikellamy 35, Holy Redeemer 7
Southern Columbia 42, Wyoming Area 0
Strath Haven 49, Harriton 0
Susquenita def. Millersburg, forfeit
Tamaqua 54, Lehighton 6
Thomas Jefferson 54, Laurel Highlands 0
Troy 46, Montgomery 0
Union City 41, Saegertown 6
Wilmington 37, Sharpsville 0
Wyoming Area 0, Holy Redeemer 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/