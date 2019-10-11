PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Gallatin 49, Hampshire, W.Va. 0

Annville-Cleona 45, Donegal 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley def. Conemaugh Valley, forfeit

Bermudian Springs 48, York County Tech 8

Downingtown East 35, West Chester Henderson 7

Farrell 51, Reynolds 0

Kennard-Dale 42, West York 14

La Salle 49, Archbishop Ryan 0

Loyalsock 53, Milton 14

Mahanoy Area 46, Panther Valley 13

Marian Catholic 9, Shenandoah Valley 8

Montour 54, Ambridge 7

Montoursville 38, Mifflinburg 0

Northwestern Lehigh 36, Saucon Valley 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 42, Catasauqua 0

Olney Charter 42, West Philadelphia 0

Palumbo 70, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Philadelphia Northeast 41, Philadelphia Central 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 46, Father Judge 14

Scranton Holy Cross 29, Carbondale 0

Shikellamy 35, Holy Redeemer 7

Southern Columbia 42, Wyoming Area 0

Strath Haven 49, Harriton 0

Susquenita def. Millersburg, forfeit

Tamaqua 54, Lehighton 6

Thomas Jefferson 54, Laurel Highlands 0

Troy 46, Montgomery 0

Union City 41, Saegertown 6

Wilmington 37, Sharpsville 0

Wyoming Area 0, Holy Redeemer 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/