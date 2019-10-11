PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 44, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 13
Aledo (Mercer County) 16, Monmouth United 0
Andrew 33, Lincoln Way Central 21
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 40, Mid-County Coop 0
Antioch 34, Round Lake 6
Auburn 61, Riverton 7
Beardstown 43, Jacksonville Routt 14
Benton 43, Massac County 20
Bethalto Civic Memorial 34, Waterloo 14
Bismarck-Henning 35, Fithian Oakwood 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 28, Rantoul 14
Bogan 10, Maria 8
Bolingbrook 34, Sandburg 13
Bradley-Bourbonnais 37, Stagg 0
Breese Mater Dei 49, Granite City 14
Cahokia 60, Mount Vernon 7
Carbondale 50, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21
Carlinville 40, Hillsboro 8
Cary-Grove 16, Algonquin (Jacobs) 6
Casey-Westfield 55, S. Newton, Ind. 14
Chatham Glenwood 48, Normal University 0
Chicago Sullivan 18, Kennedy 12
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 21, Eldorado 10
Clifton Central 29, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
Coal City 36, Lisle 7
Columbia 56, Breese Central 18
Crystal Lake Central 28, Dundee-Crown 7
Crystal Lake South 14, McHenry 7
Dakota 20, Galena 12
DeKalb 49, Naperville North 19
Deerfield 23, Vernon Hills 20
Downers North 14, Oak Park River Forest 7
Downers South 40, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 6
Downs Tri-Valley 27, Heyworth 20
DuQuoin 49, Anna-Jonesboro 20
Durand/Pecatonica 28, East Dubuque 8
Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 45, Gilman Iroquois West 13
Edwardsville 40, Belleville West 14
Elk Grove 56, Wheeling 33
Elmwood Park 49, Guerin 18
Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 41, Tremont 6
Evergreen Park 19, Blue Island Eisenhower 18
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Stanford Olympia 7
Fairfield 47, Edwards County 3
Farmington 61, Elmwood-Brimfield 6
Fieldcrest 43, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 0
Fisher 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 26
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 52, Champaign Judah Christian 7
Flora 7, Newton 0
Foreman 22, Chicago Academy 16
Freeburg 42, Trenton Wesclin 0
Freeport (Aquin) 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 14
Fulton 36, Riverdale 12
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Dixon 12
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28, Momence 23
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, LeRoy 0
Glenbard West 42, Lyons 0
Glenbrook South 70, Niles West 8
Grayslake North 48, Wauconda 24
Greenfield-Northwestern 47, North Greene 0
Greenville 27, Staunton 0
Gurnee Warren 24, Lake Zurich 3
Hall 35, Sherrard 0
Herrin 42, West Frankfort 20
Hersey 42, Buffalo Grove 14
Highland 21, Triad 7
Highland Park 57, Niles North 25
Hinsdale Central 49, Proviso West 6
Hononegah 21, Belvidere 0
Huntley 56, Hampshire 0
IC Catholic 41, St. Edward 0
Illini West (Carthage) 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 16
Illinois Valley Central 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 12
Johnsburg 29, Harvard 20
Joliet Catholic 42, Carmel 14
Kaneland 61, Ottawa 7
Kankakee (McNamara) 44, Aurora Christian 34
Kirkland Hiawatha 55, Walther Christian Academy 0
Knoxville 46, El Paso-Gridley 14
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 27, Amboy-LaMoille 6
Lemont 49, Shepard 7
Lena-Winslow 46, Forreston 14
Leyden 25, Addison Trail 6
Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 7
Maine South 40, Glenbrook North 10
Maine West 47, Maine East 6
Manteno 14, Peotone 7
Marion 44, Centralia 7
Maroa-Forsyth 21, Athens 7
Marshall 52, Red Hill 20
Mascoutah 48, Jerseyville Jersey 28
Mattoon 26, Collinsville 20
Monmouth-Roseville 20, St. Bede 0
Monticello 59, Pontiac 7
Montini 2, Westchester St. Joseph 0
Morgan Park 30, Raby 0
Morton 41, East Peoria 13
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Clinton 6
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6
Mt. Zion 43, Lincoln 7
Naperville Central 28, Waubonsie Valley 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 43, Metea Valley 21
Nashville 47, Pinckneyville 7
New Trier 31, Evanston Township 7
Normal Community 22, Danville 19
Normal West 35, Peoria Manual 6
North Boone 48, Rock Falls 12
North-Mac 36, Pleasant Plains 14
Oak Lawn Richards 47, Oak Lawn Community 0
Oswego 14, Oswego East 3
Ottawa Marquette 49, South Beloit 12
Pana 61, Litchfield 6
Paris 17, Olney (Richland County) 14
Pekin 35, Metamora 14
Peoria (H.S.) 64, Champaign Central 27
Petersburg PORTA 29, Pittsfield 14
Polo 44, Lake Forest Academy 0
Prairie Ridge 56, Burlington Central 16
Princeville 31, Stark County 13
Quincy Notre Dame 40, Macomb 14
Rich East 33, Rich Central 20
Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock North 0
Richwoods 43, Urbana 20
Robinson 37, Lawrenceville 0
Rochester 69, Springfield 27
Rock Island 14, Geneseo 13
Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Guilford 6
Rolling Meadows 35, Prospect 14
Rushville-Industry 48, Havana 43
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Eisenhower 32
Salem 59, Carlyle 10
Schaumburg 10, Conant 7
Seneca 20, Watseka (coop) 0
Shelbyville 37, Macon Meridian 21
Simeon 48, Hubbard 0
South Elgin 63, Glenbard South 0
Sterling 53, Moline 26
Sycamore 42, Rochelle 6
Thornridge 26, Champaign Centennial 18
Tuscola 40, Warrensburg-Latham 7
Vandalia 46, Piasa Southwestern 0
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 14, Cumberland 10
Vincennes, Ind. 14, Mt. Carmel 6
Washington 35, Canton 7
West Carroll 22, Milledgeville 0
West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 20, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 14
Westmont 21, Ridgewood 0
Westville 41, Palestine-Hutsonville 6
Wheaton Academy 26, Aurora Central Catholic 6
Wheaton North 21, Geneva 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 27, Lake Park 7
Whitney Young 15, Von Steuben 14
Williamsville 46, New Berlin 7
Wilmington 47, Reed-Custer 0
Winnebago 35, Oregon 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/