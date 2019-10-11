Freddy’s is Open for Business in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A new business has made it’s way to Zanesville, as Freddy’s is now open to the public on Maple Avenue. An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new location this morning.

The eatery features steakburgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard, and more. Dave Giesen, location owner, says the franchise is named after a World War Two veteran.

“Well, this is kind of an Americana, family-oriented concept. It’s named after Freddy, which is the father of two of the founders. Freddy was a World War Two verteran and hero. He had a Purple Heart in World War Two, he was in Iwo Jima and was shot. He’s an American hero.”

Freddy’s also features a made to order concept and promises a product that is always fresh.

“It’s always fresh meat; it’s never frozen. Comes in, we smash it on the grill. It’s carmalized on the edges so it has kind of a crispness to the edges. It’s got a unique flavoring with the seasoning that we put on it. Then we have shoestring fries, onion rings.”

Additional Ohio locations include Dover and Akron; while the brand was founded in Wichita, Kansas. Locally, the General Manager of the Zanesville location is Catrina Swartz.