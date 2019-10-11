Crash on US 22 injures One

An accident between a bicycle and a vehicle sends one person to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happend around 7pm on US 22 in Newton Township. The patrol states 32-year-old Cory Fliger, of East Fultonham, was traveling west on US 22 on a bicycle equipped with a motor when the accident occurred.

The patrol said that’s when 27-year-old Fazion Lewis, of New Lexington, who was also traveling west struck the rear of the bicycle.

The bike traveled off the roadway. The State Patrol said Fliger taken by MedFlight to Ohio State University Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.