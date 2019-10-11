AHL At A Glance

Sports
Associated Press0
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 1
Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Bridgeport 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11
Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7
Charlotte 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 11
Springfield 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7
Hershey 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Cleveland 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 5
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Binghamton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6
Laval 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4
San Antonio 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 5
Manitoba 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 5
Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 8
Milwaukee 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Texas 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 2
Stockton 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 4
Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 5
Colorado 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 5

Manitoba 5, Texas 3

Stockton 4, Colorado 2

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Charlotte 4, Springfield 2

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 2

San Antonio 5, Tucson 2

Providence 2, Hershey 1, OT

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 2, Belleville 1

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse 2, Cleveland 1

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 2, Springfield 1

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Associated Press

