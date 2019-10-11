FRIDAY 10/11:

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm. High 79

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Late. Low 47

SATURDAY: Showers Early. Clearing Late. Much Cooler. High 59

DISCUSSION:

Another warm October day will be on tap for Friday as a low pressure system approaches SE Ohio. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A cold front will pass through the region Friday night, bringing an increase in clouds and rain showers possible after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain showers will linger into Saturday morning with clearing conditions by the afternoon hours. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s with the much cooler air in place. Temperatures will look to drop into the mid 30s by Sunday morning!

Mainly sunny skies will take over for the second half of the weekend with seasonal temperatures. Highs on Sunday will look to be in the mid 60s.

Highs will look to stay in the mid 60s to start of the next work week. Another cold front will approach SE Ohio by mid next week, bringing rain showers back into the forecast and cooler temperatures to follow.

Have a great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @BenBeddoesWHIZ

Facebook: Ben Beddoes WHIZ

E-Mail: bbeddoes@whizmediagroup.com