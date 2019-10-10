Yanks’ Hicks could start in ALCS; Sabathia may be on roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks is an option to start for the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series opener and CC Sabathia also remains in contention for a roster spot.

Hicks has not played since Aug. 3 because of a right elbow flexor strain. Sabathia missed the Division Series sweep of Minnesota because of a sore pitching shoulder.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday these are “tough decisions” and the team will have to see “what kind of makes the most sense.”

New York used the same starting lineup in all three games against Minnesota, only the second time this year Boone has done that in three straight games. The Yankees open the ALCS on Saturday against Houston or Tampa Bay.

