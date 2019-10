Thursday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:07 p.m.

NFL

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Toronto vs. Houston at Tokyo, 6 a.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers at Shanghai, 7:30 a.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.