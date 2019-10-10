Load of steel beams falls from crane in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a load of steel beams fell from a crane in downtown Cleveland and crashed into a parking garage under construction.

No one was injured by the falling beams Thursday afternoon and no other buildings were damaged.

Officials in the area say the accident happened at an apartment building under construction in Cleveland’s theater district.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports that video from the scene shows the beams broke through the top of the parking garage and left a pile of debris on the ground below.

