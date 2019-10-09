Perry County couple arrested in drug raid

JUNCTION CITY, Ohio—Two people are in custody following a drug raid at a home in Junction City.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office reports that 52- year- old William “Bronco” Layne and his wife, 47-year-old Candance A. Layne were arrested Wednesday on felony drug charges.

Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at the address of 5975 Pen Road / Junction City after information had been received that drug sales were occurring at this address.

As a result of the search, detectives seized bulk quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin,and fentanyl along with currency and drug packaging equipment.

