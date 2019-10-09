Chargers dealt another setback as Pouncey placed on IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have been dealt another setback with center Mike Pouncey going on injured reserve Wednesday.

Coach Anthony Lynn said the nine-year veteran will have season-ending neck surgery after being injured during the first half of last Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Dan Feeney will move to center and Forrest Lamp will take over at left guard.

This is the second significant injury the Chargers have had on their offensive line. Left tackle Russell Okung remains on the non-football injured list as he deals with blood clots.

Los Angeles signed offensive lineman Ryan Groy to take Pouncey’s spot.

The Chargers (2-3) host Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

