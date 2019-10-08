Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

AL DIVISION SERIES

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders (Nassau Coliseum), 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 10 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Houston vs. Toronto at Tokyo, 6 a.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.