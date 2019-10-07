Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES
Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:15 or 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
|NHL
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
Houston vs. Toronto at Tokyo, 6 a.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
|WNBA Finals
Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Please follow and like us: