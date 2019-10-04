Yanks’ Encarnación, Twins’ Arráez start ALDS opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Encarnación has been inserted into the cleanup spot as the designated hitter for the New York Yankees’ AL Division Series opener against the Minnesota Twins after recovering from a strained left oblique that had sidelined him since Sept. 12.

DJ LeMahieu was at first base and leading off Friday, followed by right fielder Aaron Judge, left fielder Brett Gardner, Encarnación, left fielder Giancarlo Stanton, second baseman Gleyber Torres, catcher Gary Sánchez, shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Gio Urshela. Left-hander James Paxton was on the mound in his postseason debut.

Catcher Mitch Garver led off for the Twins, followed by shortstop Jorge Polanco, DH Nelson Cruz, shortstop Eddie Rosario, third baseman Miguel Sanó, center fielder Max Kepler, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and second baseman Luis Arráez, who sprained his right ankle last weekend. Right-hander José Berríos was on the mound.

