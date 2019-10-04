Real Betis held by Eibar to 1-1 draw in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis and Eibar drew 1-1 in the Spanish league on Friday, a result that left both teams near the middle of the table.

Fabián Orellana put Eibar ahead by converting a 34th-minute penalty kick, but the hosts equalized through Lorenzo Morón in the 66th with a goal confirmed by video review on a close offside decision.

Eibar, unbeaten in four matches, is ninth in the 20-team standings with nine points from eight matches. Real Betis also has nine points, but it sits 12th in the standings.

Betis was coming off a 5-1 loss at Villarreal, while Eibar had won two in a row — against Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

League leader Real Madrid hosts second-place Granada on Saturday. Third-place Atlético Madrid visits Valladolid on Sunday, while fourth-place Barcelona hosts Sevilla.

___

