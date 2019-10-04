Prosecutor wants teen tried as adult for referee assault

State
Associated Press6

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor wants a 17-year-old boy charged as an adult for head-butting a football referee and causing a concussion.

The Dayton Daily News reports Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. filed a motion Wednesday to have the Dayton Dunbar High School student’s juvenile felonious assault charge transferred to adult court.

Authorities say the helmeted teen head-butted referee Scott Bistrek during the second quarter of Dunbar’s game against Cincinnati Roger Bacon on Aug. 31.

Bistrek recently testified before the Ohio Senate, which is considering a bill to make an assault on a sports official a felony. Bistrek said he was assaulted after calling a penalty on the teen for pushing an opponent after the whistle had blown.

Heck called the assault “sickening.”

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ohio high school closed following assault, threats

Associated Press

Bill would mandate suicide prevention training for students

Associated Press

Ohio man sentenced for cyberattacks on government websites

Associated Press