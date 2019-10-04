OMEGA Invites Public Input on Transportation

Cambridge, OH – The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) is updating the regional long-range transportation plan for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Muskingum and Tuscarawas counties.

OMEGA is currently seeking public input to determine the needs of the region as they work with local officials, the Ohio Department of Transportation and others to improve the region’s transportation system.

OMEGA will hold a public meeting Oct. 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the John McIntire Library, 220 North Fifth St., Zanesville, to gather the public’s insight into the community’s transportation needs.

A survey is also available at www.omegadistrict.org/survey.