DePaul’s Moore granted waiver by NCAA to play immediately

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul says former Kansas guard Charlie Moore will be eligible to play immediately after the NCAA granted a waiver.

The Chicago product transferred in April, making DePaul his third school. He started at California and played one season at Kansas.

Moore averaged 2.9 points in 35 games as a sophomore after sitting out the Jayhawks’ 2017-18 Final Four season. He scored 12.2 points per game as a freshman at California in 2016-17.

Moore announced in March he was transferring, with Kansas coach Bill Self saying then he wanted to be closer to family. Moore starred at Morgan Park High School on Chicago’s South Side and was the 2015-16 Illinois Mr. Basketball.

DePaul went 19-17 last season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25