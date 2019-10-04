Bus carrying developmentally disabled crashes, 13 injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a bus carrying developmentally disabled people has flipped over during a crash with other vehicles sending 13 people to Toledo area hospitals.

WTOL-TV reports the accident occurred in Sylvania Township around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Sylvania Township Fire Chief Michael Ramm said all 11 clients on the bus were hurt along with two people in other vehicles involved in the accident.

Ramm says five of those taken to hospitals suffered severe injuries. No fatalities have been reported.

