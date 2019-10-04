Braves stick with Acuña for Game 2 against Cardinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. remains in Atlanta’s lineup, hitting leadoff and playing center field, in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Acuña drew criticism from manager Brian Snitker and his teammates for his lack of hustle on a long fly ball in the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ 7-6 win in Game 1 on Thursday night. Still, Acuña had three hits, including a two-run homer, and he remains a key to Atlanta’s hopes in the series.

Brian McCann is Atlanta’s starting catcher for the second straight game, this time for right-hander Mike Foltynewicz.

The Cardinals have their same starting eight position players behind ace right-hander Jack Flaherty. Second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong swapped spots in the batting order, with Wong hitting sixth and DeJong seventh.

