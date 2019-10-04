FRIDAY 10/4:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 67

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Much Colder. Low 41

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 70

DISCUSSION:

Significantly cooler temperatures will be in store for Friday as a return to your regularly scheduled season arrives to to end the work week. Temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, under partly sunny skies.

The overnight will be the coldest of the season so far, with lows in the lower 40s!

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, as high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

An approaching cold front will bring chances for rain starting late Saturday night. Showers will become widespread Sunday, with the most rain likely falling Sunday night. Showers will linger into Monday morning as highs on Monday look to be in the mid 60s.

Mainly sunny skies will look to take over for mid next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com