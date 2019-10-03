Taylor opens with 63 in Las Vegas with Mickelson 2 behind

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Taylor had to scramble for par on his opening two holes Thursday, and then he couldn’t miss in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Taylor ran off a six-hole stretch at 6-under par, including a drive on the 314-yard 14th hole at the TPC Summerlin that stopped 5 feet away for eagle. He birdied all the par 5s, kept bogeys off his card and opened with an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Brian Harman.

Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week at the Safeway Open in his season debut, had a 65 for his lowest round since late February.

Mickelson, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder, Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy were at 65.

Mickelson is playing Las Vegas for the first time since 2005, and he didn’t start his season well when he chopped up the par 5s at Silverado _ making a 9 on one of the easier holes _ to miss the cut.

The 65 was his best score since a second-round 65 in the Mexico Championship.