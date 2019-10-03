Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway after 2 seasons

NEW YORK (AP) — Mickey Callaway has been fired by the New York Mets after missing the playoffs in both his seasons as manager.

The move Thursday, which was widely expected, comes four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut.

But a strong second half wasn’t enough to save the embattled Callaway, who had one year remaining on his contract. New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.

The Mets become the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals.

___

