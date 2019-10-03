Arrests in Perry Co. Drug Cases





Three people are under arrest charged in connection to a drug investigation.

The Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants Wednesday, October 2 in New Lexington. The first at the Valerie Apartments at 560 Fowlers Lane.

Authorities said 23-year-old Saraya D. Talbot and 27-year-old Zachary Fink were both charged with providing a location for drug abuse to occur and possession of drug paraphernalia. A child was also removed from the home by Perry County Children Services.

Evidence then led detectives to Room Number 19 at the Relax Inn on State Route 37 East where 27-year-old Justus Ardetto was arrested on multiple felony charges.

A search warrant uncovered heroin, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, money and drug packaging equipment.

A female, who isn’t being identified, was also detained and will likely face criminal charges for her involvement in Ardetto’s drug trafficking activities.