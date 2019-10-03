THURSDAY 10/3:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Few Showers/Storms. Breezy. Warm & Muggy. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. Low 51

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 67

DISCUSSION:

Another Summer like day across SE Ohio for your Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, and the threat for a few showers and storms will move in this afternoon, as a cold front moves in to the region. It will be breezy as the front moves in, with winds gusting to 25 mph at times.

Rain chances will diminish during the evening, as the front moves out of the region. Skies will then be partly cloudy during the overnight, with much cooler conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, along with much cooler temperatures, as highs will only top off in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will see highs in the lower 70s, and the threat for rain returns on Sunday into Monday. Cooler temperatures will return as we begin the new work week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com