New Exhibit Combines Music and Photography

The emotional combination of music and photography takes center stage at the Pioneer School Zanesville Clay Center this Friday evening as the artist of the month exhibits her work.

Photographer Jana Pryor says that the idea for the “Voice:Rost” exhibit came about when Swedish artist, Ted Neuman, proposed a collaboration.

“He approached me saying, ‘Hey, when I look at your photos this is what I hear in my head’; and so he sent me a song and I thought,’That’s awesome; this would be a great idea for a whole show’. So, he has composed six original pieces, all electronic; and we’ve kind of worked off each other you know his theme, my art. So we’ve just kind of inspired off each other.”

Armed with a long-standing interest in the artform, Pryor says she began her work with the goal of incorporating unconventional mediums into her photographs.

“I really wanted to show photography in a different light, not necessarily a normal, photographic print in a frame; so I chose different ways to present the photography. This piece here is teabags that I have sewn together.”

“Voice:Rost” will be open to the public from 5 to 9 PM this Friday at the Pioneer School Zanesville Clay Center.