NAMI Honors Late Activist at Weekend Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold the Andy Quinn Rock for Recovery Jam this Saturday at the Knights of Columbus hall in Zanesville. Paul Quinn, President of NAMI Six County, says proceeds will benefit those living with mental illness; as well as create a scholarship fund in honor of his late son.

“Saturday at the Knights of Columbus, we will have the third annual Rock for Recovery featuring five bands and raffles. We are going to raise money for a scholarship to send aspiring law enforcement officers to the police academy in my son’s name. So, we’re calling it the Andy Quinn Rock for Recovery Jam.”

The annual event is being held this year in honor of the late Andy Quinn, who was heavily involved with NAMI and served as a mental illness advocate.

“My son, Andy Quinn, died in March — age 31 — they said it was a viral infection, but there’s still some questions around it. But, my son was a huge advocate for the mentally ill and addicts and had volunteered on numerous occasions along with our family to go and sing or whatever activities we might be doing to support those people.”

The Andy Quinn Rock for Recovery Jam will begin at 5 PM on Saturday. There is no entry fee and food and drink will be provided.