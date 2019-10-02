Coconis Furniture, WHIZ Media Group, Genesis HealthCare Partner for Mammograms

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the United States.

WHIZ Media Group, Coconis Furniture and Genesis HealthCare are responding by helping to offer free mammograms to women with no health insurance or whose insurance doesn’t provide for the testing.

“We’re community-connected, for ninety years we’ve been part of this community and we love the community. We love Zanesville, we love the area, Licking County and that’s why we continue to try to grow here and hire people from here and hopefully get customers from here,” says Randy Coconis, President of Coconis Furniture.

Randy Coconis

Coconis says his companies have been community-connected for years. The National Breast Cancer Foundation says nearly half of all women forty years and older are at increased risk of breast cancer.

“To make it possible for people that do not have insurance or could not otherwise afford getting a mammogram to get a free mammogram. All you have to do is come to Coconis Furniture, any one of our stores, no questions asked, no purchase required, we’ll give you a certificate to goto Genesis HealthPlex for a free mammogram. You need to set up an appointment and everything with them and try to do it in the month of October. If you don’t, you can do it in the first week or so in November, but it’s very important that we try to get everybody to, somebody who has never had one, or needs one, get it done,” Coconis adds.

He tells WHIZ News Genesis will be providing all-day mammograms later this month, on October 26, at the Genesis HealthPlex, across from Genesis Hospital on Maple Ave in Zanesville.