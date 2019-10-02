WEDNESDAY 10/2:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower Possible. Warm & Muggy. Low 67

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers & Storms. Very Warm. High 89

DISCUSSION:

Another day of record temperatures are possible tomorrow as the jet stream continues to stay well north of Zanesville. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs right around 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday night with a stray shower possible. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s again.

A cold front will approach SE Ohio on Thursday, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms possible especially in the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will still be very warm as temperatures will look to reach the upper 80s.

The cold front will pass through the region late Thursday and bring much cooler temperatures for Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday as highs look to only be in the mid 60s!

Temperatures will look to stay cooler at least through early next week. Another cold front looks to pass through the region late in the weekend, bringing rain showers for Sunday and Monday.

Have a great Wednesday!

