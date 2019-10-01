Heat prompts schools to cancel classes or shorten school day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — High temperatures have prompted several schools around the state to cancel classes or shorten school.

Columbus City Schools canceled classes in that district Tuesday and Wednesday due to the prolonged heat combined with high humidity. The district has said it doesn’t have the money to add air conditioning in all of its 109 schools.

Temperatures reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) or higher across much of the state Tuesday, hitting records in some areas.

Some individual schools in Akron and Cleveland also canceled classes Tuesday and at least one district in the Cincinnati area dismissed students early. Some districts besides Columbus also were closing Wednesday.

Legislation introduced in Ohio recently would begin discussions on ways of fixing school construction around the state to include air conditioning and other necessities.