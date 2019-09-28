Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrew 43, Stagg 0
Aurora (East) 19, Streamwood 6
Barrington 24, Palatine 7
Benton 34, West Frankfort 6
Blue Island Eisenhower 20, Shepard 14
Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 20, Aledo (Mercer County) 6
Cary-Grove 40, Dundee-Crown 0
Chicago (Clark) 32, Schurz 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 28, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 32, DuSable 8
Chicago Christian 46, Ridgewood 14
Clifton Central 28, Seneca 15
Coal City 49, Streator 0
Crystal Lake Central 33, Hampshire 7
DeKalb 31, Metea Valley 30
Dunlap 10, Metamora 7
Edwards County 48, Vienna-Goreville 0
Evanston Township 49, Glenbrook North 10
Farmington 40, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 7
Fremd 28, Schaumburg 0
Fulton 48, Rockridge 28
Glenbard North 21, Wheaton North 7
Glenbard South 12, Larkin 6
Glenbard West 47, York 7
Harvard 14, Woodstock North 7
Hersey 78, Wheeling 20
Highland Park 50, Maine East 6
Hinsdale Central 35, Downers North 26
IC Catholic 35, Aurora Christian 3
Kewanee 26, Erie/Prophetstown 9
Lakes Community 33, Wauconda 7
Libertyville 42, Waukegan 0
Lincoln Way West 10, Lincoln Way Central 6
Lincoln-Way East 28, Homewood-Flossmoor 14
Lisle (Benet Academy) 38, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 15
Lockport 28, Sandburg 21
Loyola 58, St. Ignatius 6
Montini 33, St. Viator 14
Morris 62, Ottawa 12
Nazareth 51, Leo 8
New Trier 7, Glenbrook South 3
Niles Notre Dame 14, St. Patrick 0
Normal West 66, Peoria (H.S.) 36
Oak Lawn Community 40, Argo 22
Oak Lawn Richards 39, Evergreen Park 13
Orangeville 29, East Dubuque 28
Oswego 14, Plainfield North 13
Paris 28, Macomb 18
Pekin 48, Canton 8
Peotone 34, Herscher 0
Prospect 42, Elk Grove 7
Providence 49, Carmel 6
Rock Island 24, Galesburg 21, OT
Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 17
St. Charles East 35, Geneva 7
St. Charles North 33, Lake Park 14
St. Francis 46, Kankakee (McNamara) 43
St. Laurence 48, DePaul College Prep 0
Stark County 26, Biggsville West Central 13
Sycamore 49, Sandwich 0
Thornton Fractional South 35, Reavis 6
Thornwood 30, Rich East 7
Vernon Hills 34, Niles North 9
Washington 42, Morton 28
Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 12
Woodstock 31, Johnsburg 28
Yorkville 21, Aurora (West Aurora) 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/