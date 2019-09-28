Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Andrew 43, Stagg 0

Aurora (East) 19, Streamwood 6

Barrington 24, Palatine 7

Benton 34, West Frankfort 6

Blue Island Eisenhower 20, Shepard 14

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 20, Aledo (Mercer County) 6

Cary-Grove 40, Dundee-Crown 0

Chicago (Clark) 32, Schurz 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 28, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 32, DuSable 8

Chicago Christian 46, Ridgewood 14

Clifton Central 28, Seneca 15

Coal City 49, Streator 0

Crystal Lake Central 33, Hampshire 7

DeKalb 31, Metea Valley 30

Dunlap 10, Metamora 7

Edwards County 48, Vienna-Goreville 0

Evanston Township 49, Glenbrook North 10

Farmington 40, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 7

Fremd 28, Schaumburg 0

Fulton 48, Rockridge 28

Glenbard North 21, Wheaton North 7

Glenbard South 12, Larkin 6

Glenbard West 47, York 7

Harvard 14, Woodstock North 7

Hersey 78, Wheeling 20

Highland Park 50, Maine East 6

Hinsdale Central 35, Downers North 26

IC Catholic 35, Aurora Christian 3

Kewanee 26, Erie/Prophetstown 9

Lakes Community 33, Wauconda 7

Libertyville 42, Waukegan 0

Lincoln Way West 10, Lincoln Way Central 6

Lincoln-Way East 28, Homewood-Flossmoor 14

Lisle (Benet Academy) 38, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 15

Lockport 28, Sandburg 21

Loyola 58, St. Ignatius 6

Montini 33, St. Viator 14

Morris 62, Ottawa 12

Nazareth 51, Leo 8

New Trier 7, Glenbrook South 3

Niles Notre Dame 14, St. Patrick 0

Normal West 66, Peoria (H.S.) 36

Oak Lawn Community 40, Argo 22

Oak Lawn Richards 39, Evergreen Park 13

Orangeville 29, East Dubuque 28

Oswego 14, Plainfield North 13

Paris 28, Macomb 18

Pekin 48, Canton 8

Peotone 34, Herscher 0

Prospect 42, Elk Grove 7

Providence 49, Carmel 6

Rock Island 24, Galesburg 21, OT

Rolling Meadows 49, Buffalo Grove 17

St. Charles East 35, Geneva 7

St. Charles North 33, Lake Park 14

St. Francis 46, Kankakee (McNamara) 43

St. Laurence 48, DePaul College Prep 0

Stark County 26, Biggsville West Central 13

Sycamore 49, Sandwich 0

Thornton Fractional South 35, Reavis 6

Thornwood 30, Rich East 7

Vernon Hills 34, Niles North 9

Washington 42, Morton 28

Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 12

Woodstock 31, Johnsburg 28

Yorkville 21, Aurora (West Aurora) 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/