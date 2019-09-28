Real Madrid stays top after 0-0 derby draw with Atlético

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid stayed top of the Spanish league after a 0-0 draw with derby rivals Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

The lackluster encounter at Atlético’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium benefited two-time champion Barcelona, which won 2-0 at Getafe to move within two points of the leader.

Real Madrid stayed one point ahead of Atlético and promoted Granada, which defeated Leganés 1-0 for its fourth win in seven matches.

There were few chances in the Madrid derby. Atlético’s best opportunity came less than 10 minutes into the match when teenage forward João Félix went close following a counterattack.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak came to the rescue for the home side with a reflex save denying Karim Benzema’s 75th-minute header.

The result extended Atlético’s four-year winless streak at home against Real in the league.

It was the first match between the rivals since Atlético stunned Real 7-3 in a friendly in the United States in July.

