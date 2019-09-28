Lamb hits pinch-hit 3-run homer, Arizona beats Padres 6-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied past the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night.

It was Lamb’s fourth career pinch-hit homer, and this one was a no-doubter, launched deep into the seats in right-center field.

Arizona trailed 3-2 going into the eighth inning, but pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson tied the game when he scored on an infield chopper, just beating the throw by San Diego’s Manny Machado. Dyson was originally ruled out, but the call was reversed by the umpires after a video review.

Lamb came up next and put the game out of reach with his sixth homer of the season. He entered the game hitting just .186.

Luis Perdomo (2-4) took the loss after giving up four runs in the eighth. Robby Scott (1-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win. Archie Bradley earned 18th save.

San Diego jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Eric Hosmer’s sacrifice fly scored Greg Garcia.

The lead stood until the fifth when Arizona scored two runs, including one when Christian Walker drew a bases-loaded walk.

San Diego tied the game at 2-all in the sixth when Machado — who had three hits — launched a solo homer over the right field fence. The Padres went ahead in the seventh when Urias’ double down the right-field line scored Luis Torrens.

San Diego starter Eric Lauer gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight. The Padres lost for the 13th time in 15 games.

Arizona clinched a third-straight winning season on Wednesday by beating the St. Louis Cardinals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker is expected to make his first start in the season’s final game. Walker hasn’t pitched since April 2018, after Tommy John surgery and then a shoulder injury. Manager Torey Lovullo said he expects Walker will pitch one inning and then likely be relieved by LHP Alex Young. … OF Abraham Almonte won’t play in the season’s final series because of a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Padres: San Diego will start RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 11.81 ERA). He’ll be making his third start since coming off the injured list earlier this month.

Diamondbacks: Arizona will start LHP Robbie Ray (12-8, 4.28). He’ll be making his career-high 33rd start of the season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports