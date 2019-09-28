PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 51, Blue Ridge 0

Antioch 20, Grant 0

Argenta-Oreana 33, Tri-County 29

Athens 48, Auburn 7

Bartonville (Limestone) 27, East Peoria 12

Beardstown 29, Unity/Seymour Co-op 0

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 13, Centralia 6

Belleville West 40, O’Fallon 19

Belvidere North 28, Rockford Auburn 8

Bethalto Civic Memorial 14, Mascoutah 11

Bismarck-Henning 42, Westville 14

Bloomington 58, Urbana 6

Breese Mater Dei 35, Breese Central 14

Byron 54, North Boone 7

Cahokia 34, Carbondale 28

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 31, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 30

Camp Point Central 36, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 0

Carlinville 40, Staunton 14

Carterville 31, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Champaign Central 28, Richwoods 14

Champaign St. Thomas More 14, Rantoul 10

Chatham Glenwood 55, Jacksonville 16

Chester 14, Johnston City 12

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) def. Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading), forfeit

Chicago Vocational 14, North Lawndale 6

Columbia 55, Carlyle 0

Conant 31, Hoffman Estates 6

Corliss 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 37

Crete-Monee 35, Harper Woods, Mich. 7

Cumberland 28, Arcola 6

Dakota 7, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 0

Danville Schlarman 72, Champaign Judah Christian 10

Decatur MacArthur 66, Springfield Southeast 35

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Heyworth 12

Dixon 51, Mendota 0

Downs Tri-Valley 28, LeRoy 7

DuQuoin 45, Pinckneyville 9

Durand/Pecatonica 27, Galena 20

East St. Louis 54, Alton 7

Edwardsville 22, Belleville East 16

Effingham 35, Charleston 14

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 49, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 7

Fairfield 40, Carmi White County 8

Fithian Oakwood 41, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Flora 13, Lawrenceville 6

Forreston 54, Milledgeville 8

Freeburg 21, Red Bud 3

Freeport 42, Rockford Guilford 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 21, Rockford Lutheran 0

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 18

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Fisher 0

Gillespie 34, Hillsboro 6

Grayslake Central 56, Round Lake 28

Greenfield-Northwestern 22, Carrollton 14

Greenville 21, Roxana 13

Hamilton County 20, Eldorado 16

Highland 41, Waterloo 14

Huntley 28, Crystal Lake South 7

Illinois Valley Central 27, Fairbury Prairie Central 7

Kaneland 42, Rochelle 14

Kankakee def. Rich South, forfeit

Lake Zurich 28, Stevenson 20

Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford East 0

Macon Meridian 25, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 15

Maine South 28, Niles West 0

Marion 55, Mount Vernon 2

Maroa-Forsyth 54, Pleasant Plains 7

Massac County 46, Harrisburg 21

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 50, Alden-Hebron 6

Moline 56, East Moline United 21

Monroe City, Mo. 22, Warsaw West Hancock 0

Monticello 21, Bloomington Central Catholic 14

Moweaqua Central A&M 28, Decatur St. Teresa 26

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 20, Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 6

Mt. Zion 43, Mahomet-Seymour 8

Murphysboro/Elverado 41, Herrin 0, OT

Nashville 53, Sparta 14

New Berlin 35, Pittsfield 0

Newton 33, Red Hill 8

Nokomis 49, Madison 24

Normal University 29, Springfield Lanphier 26

North Greene 12, Winchester (West Central) 7

Olney (Richland County) 30, Marshall 18

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Momence 7

Petersburg PORTA 46, Riverton 43

Prairie Ridge 48, McHenry 3

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Granite City 24

River Ridge 36, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 12

Robinson 20, Casey-Westfield 0

Rochester 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 21

Rockford Boylan 55, Hononegah 21

Salem 48, Trenton Wesclin 14

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 65, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 28

Senn 20, Chicago Academy 6

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 44, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 24

Shelbyville 28, Warrensburg-Latham 20

South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 34, Martinsville 21

St. Joseph-Ogden 19, Pontiac 0

Stillman Valley 35, Oregon 7

Taylorville 34, Mattoon 13

Tolono Unity 28, Stanford Olympia 3

Triad 28, Jerseyville Jersey 7

Tuscola 41, Clinton 6

Vandalia 59, Litchfield 0

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 7

Warren 22, River Ridge 20

Watseka (coop) 45, Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 14

West Carroll 36, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Williamsville 55, North-Mac 22

Zion Benton 22, Mundelein 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Astoria/VIT Co-op, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Aurora (East) vs. Streamwood, ppd.

Biggsville West Central vs. Stark County, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Elmwood-Brimfield vs. West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Fulton vs. Rockridge, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Geneseo vs. Rock Island Alleman, ccd.

Joliet Central vs. Plainfield South, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Kankakee (McNamara) vs. St. Francis, ppd.

Lincoln Way West vs. Lincoln Way Central, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lincoln-Way East vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lisle vs. Wilmington, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Monmouth-Roseville vs. Bureau Valley, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Niles Notre Dame vs. St. Patrick, ppd.

Normal Community vs. Peoria Manual, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Oswego vs. Plainfield North, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Raby vs. Westinghouse, ppd.

Rock Falls vs. Winnebago, ppd.

St. Edward vs. Guerin, ppd.

St. Ignatius vs. Loyola, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Sterling vs. Quincy, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Thornton Fractional North vs. Lemont, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Tinley Park vs. Bremen, ppd.

Tremont vs. El Paso-Gridley, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Washington vs. Morton, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Wheeling vs. Hersey, ppd.

Yorkville vs. Aurora (West Aurora), ppd. to Sep 28th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/